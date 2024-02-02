Man fatally shot in Cherry Hill Friday, Baltimore Police say

A man was killed Friday morning in the Southern Baltimore neighborhood of Cherry Hill, Baltimore Police say.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Coppin Court at around 7:01 a.m. for a report of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

When medics arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.