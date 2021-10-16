Man fatally shot in Chesapeake home Saturday morning, police say

Chesapeake police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning.

The department received a call just before 8 a.m., reporting that a man had been shot in a townhome on the 4000 block of Sloop Trail. Upon arrival, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim has not been identified, although his immediate family has been notified.

Police are unable to confirm the man’s age or whether he lived in the residence where he was shot.

Officials describe the suspect as a Black man and indicate he fled the scene on foot, based on witness accounts.

Investigators determined the suspect forced his way into the residence before shooting the man inside.

The Chesapeake Police Department encourages anyone with information to call their Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com, or on a mobile device using the P3TIPS app.

Julianna Morano, julianna.morano@virginiamedia.com