Man fatally shot in chest; officer suffers minor injuries in 'scuffle' at crime scene

Jul. 27—A person is dead following a Monday shooting at an apartment on Rockford Avenue, where a Dayton officer responding suffered a minor injury during a scuffle with another person on the scene.

The gunshot victim's identity was not released, but he appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, said Dayton police Lt. Matt Beavers. The shooter's name also was not released.

The shooting was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue.

"He got shot in the chest," a 911 caller told a dispatcher.

The caller said that someone was applying pressure to the gunshot wound, but that the victim wasn't breathing.

Detectives who already were in the area arrived at the shooting scene within a few minutes, Beavers said.

An officer who responded to the shooting was assaulted during a fight at the multi-unit home and suffered minor injuries. A medic was seen applying a bandage or gauze to the officer's arm.

"When they got here they encountered a few people inside. One of the individuals they had a little struggle with," he said. "All we know is there was a brief mild scuffle, nothing severe, nothing serious. One officer dinged his arm a little bit."

Dispatch dropped a call for officer assistance, also known as a signal 99, due to the fight, but it was canceled once the scene was under control.

Investigators interviewed multiple people who were inside at the time of the shooting. It's not clear if the victim lived at the building or if the person involved in the fight with the officer was connected to the deadly shooting.

Staff Writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.