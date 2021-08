A man was fatally shot outside a Bronx apartment building early Tuesday, officials said.

The victim was blasted in the chest on Walton Ave. near E. 172nd St. in Mount Eden about 4:25 a.m., cops said.

First responders found the victim sprawled on the sidewalk. EMS rushed the victim to BronxCare Health System but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops were trying to identify the victim Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.