Man fatally shot at Columbus gas station, police say
A man was shot to death at a gas station Wednesday evening in southeast Columbus, police said.
The shooting occurred around 7:08 p.m. at the Chevron station, 1118 Farr Road, said Sgt. Aaron Evrard, a spokesman for the Columbus Police Department.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan declined to release the man’s identity to the Ledger-Enquirer. The coroner’s office told other Columbus news outlets that the man was 25-year-old Kivonte Clark.
Clark was pronounced dead at a hospital, WRBL reported.
Further details were not immediately available.