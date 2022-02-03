Man fatally shot at Columbus gas station, police say

A man was shot to death at a gas station Wednesday evening in southeast Columbus, police said.

The shooting occurred around 7:08 p.m. at the Chevron station, 1118 Farr Road, said Sgt. Aaron Evrard, a spokesman for the Columbus Police Department.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan declined to release the man’s identity to the Ledger-Enquirer. The coroner’s office told other Columbus news outlets that the man was 25-year-old Kivonte Clark.

Clark was pronounced dead at a hospital, WRBL reported.

Further details were not immediately available.