Man fatally shot in Columbus' Hilltop is city's 60th homicide this year

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Hilltop apartment complex.

Columbus police detectives are investigating the city's 60th homicide this year after a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Police responded at 3:53 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex next to a market in the 2100 block of West Mound Street.

See Dispatch map showing where homicides have happened in Columbus since 2017

Responding officers found 29-year-old William Delaney suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and unresponsive.

Columbus Fire medics attempted to save him, but Delaney, whom records indicate resided on the West Side near I-270, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:03 p.m.

Investigators are still attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but suspect more than one gunman was involved. More than a dozen evidence cones marking shell casings or other evidence dotted the parking lot as crime scene technicians pored over the area.

Delaney's death was the 60th homicide in Columbus this year as of Thursday night. Last year, in which a new record of 205 homicides was set, Columbus reached its 60th homicide in April. By June 23, 2021, the city had suffered homicides 94 and 94, according to The Dispatch's homicide database.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

