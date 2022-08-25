Man fatally shot after confrontation in Phoenix near Broadway Road and 16th Street

Police said Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez was shot after a confrontation with a man he knew.

A man was fatally shot by an acquaintance after getting into a confrontation on Wednesday near Broadway Road and 16th Street.

Officers were called to a business in the area around 7 p.m. and found Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52, on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The man who called 911 identified himself as the person who shot Hinojosa-Chavez.

The men were acquaintances and had a brief confrontation at a business, according to police. The man who called 911 said he saw Hinojosa-Chavez reaching for what he thought was a gun, and then he shot him. Witnesses corroborated this story, police said. It's unclear if Hinojosa-Chavez was actually holding a gun.

Officials released the man in consultation with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. His charges were expected to be submitted for review after the investigation ends.

