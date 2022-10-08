Man fatally shot in a crowd at Panamanian festival in Brooklyn

A man was fatally shot in a crowd of people at the Panamanian Pre-Independence Day Parade and Festival in Brooklyn on Friday night, police said.

The victim was walking down Albemarle Road near Bedford Ave. in Flatbush around 10:40 p.m. carrying a bottle of Hennessy and waving a small Panamanian flag, said police sources.

Someone then walked up to the man, shot him in the back of the head, and walked away, police said.

The man, 40, was declared dead at Kings County Hospital, said cops. His identity was not immediately released.

Officers found a weapon at the scene, said police.

The festival commemorates Panama gaining freedom from Colombia in November, 1903.