Man fatally shot in Cumberland County

Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
A fatal late-night shooting in Cumberland County Monday did not appear to be random, officials said Tuesday.

According to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office news release, the shooting occurred at 11:52 p.m. in the 2600 block of Belhaven Road, just off of Cumberland Road. The victim, an adult male, was shot multiple times and died on the scene from his injuries, the release said. His name has not been released.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that this does not appear to be a random act," Lt. Patrice Bogertey, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said.

Other news:Passerby, residents tried to help one of two men shot in Cumberland County on Sept. 10

The killing marks the second fatal shooting in Cumberland County in September; Jethro McLaurin, 44, was killed Sept. 9 on Spike Rail Drive off John B. Carter Road. No arrests have been made in McLaurin's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigate fatal shooting

