Man who fatally shot DeKalb nightclub security guard, injured another arrested, deputies say

Nearly a month after two security guards were shot at a DeKalb County nightclub, deputies say the shooter is in custody.

Erik McKenzie, 30, was shot and killed on October 25 at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. Another security guard was shot and injured, but survived.

Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, was arrested at a restaurant on Buford Hwy. on Sunday. He is being charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach first reported on the shooting on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Authorities told Gehlbach the security guards were trying to break up a fight between Walker and other unidentified people when gunshots rang out.

There were visible markers from the front door all the way to the parking lot and several shell casings in the back of the parking lot.

Family members of McKenzie’s told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden after the murder that it has been a tough time for them and they are still processing what happened.

