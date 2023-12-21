Man fatally shot by Detroit police during traffic stop; officer dragged 20 yards

A man was shot and killed by Detroit police and an officer was dragged 20 yards with a vehicle Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on the city's west side, according to police.

Officers pulled the driver over at about 10:15 p.m. at Fenkell Avenue and Southfield Road; Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said he had failed to use a turn signal at the intersection.

The driver did not have a license and was asked to get out of the vehicle, Fitzgerald said.

Police said he attempted to drive off, and an officer reached inside the vehicle with his leg and stepped on the brake pedal, attempting to stop the vehicle, but was dragged about 20 yards.

The officer's partner entered the struggle by attempting to deploy a taser, which, according to Fitzgerald, did not take. The driver put the vehicle in reverse, Fitzgerald said, and the officer was dragged again as the man drove backwards.

The officer's partner then fired at least one round at the driver, striking him in the upper chest, Fitzgerald said. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was also hospitalized and was treated for injuries, Fitzgerald said.

The entirety of the struggle happened in less than a minute, according to police — "A lot was happening," Fitzgerald said.

A glock with an extended magazine and a glock switch was on the floorboard of the vehicle, Fitzgerald said. It wasn't immediately clear whether officers saw the gun prior to the fatal shooting.

A passenger was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody for questioning, according to police. Marijuana was discovered in the vehicle that appeared to be packaged for sale, Fitzgerald said.

Both officers involved in the struggle have more than five years on the force, Fitzgerald said. He did not have further information on the man killed.

Fitzgerald said the information provided Thursday morning was preliminary and police were reviewing body camera footage.

Body camera footage should be released within 45 days on YouTube, per Detroit Police Chief James White's recent commitment to routinely release footage of police shootings and other critical incidents within that time frame.

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners is pushing the Detroit Police Department to release footage within 12 days under a similar recommendation. The board drafted a city ordinance that will be proposed to city council.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442 or asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police shoot man after officer dragged during traffic stop