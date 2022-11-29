Man fatally shot in dispute with another man while visiting a friend

A man is dead after a verbal altercation overnight Monday.

Police said at 12:25 a.m., officers were called out to 1838 Moore St NW about a person shot. When they got to the scene they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators said the victim was visiting a woman when the suspect, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, arrived to the same location. Police said the two got into a argument which escalated.

The suspect shot the victim and ran away before officers got to the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he died Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

