Man fatally shot in dispute with another man while visiting a friend
A man is dead after a verbal altercation overnight Monday.
Police said at 12:25 a.m., officers were called out to 1838 Moore St NW about a person shot. When they got to the scene they found a man who had been shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators said the victim was visiting a woman when the suspect, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, arrived to the same location. Police said the two got into a argument which escalated.
The suspect shot the victim and ran away before officers got to the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Mother of 12-year-old boy shot, killed near Atlantic Station begged for help from Atlanta police
Retired detectives, activists say group effort will help curb gun violence
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he died Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: