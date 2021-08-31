Man fatally shot in downtown St. Paul was 37-year-old from White Bear Lake

Aug. 31—Police identified a 37-year-old as the man fatally shot in downtown St. Paul early Sunday.

Alexander Scott Christoff, of White Bear Lake, was wounded in a parking ramp at Jackson and East Seventh streets about 12:30 a.m. Someone drove the man to Regions Hospital, where he died.

Police questioned the driver and the vehicle was processed for evidence. Investigators haven't released information about a motive, while saying they did not believe the shooting was random.

No one was under arrest as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone who has information or tips is being asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

Christoff's family wrote in his obituary that he "was tragically killed due to an act of violence against him." He is survived by his parents, brothers, stepbrother, stepsisters and other relatives.