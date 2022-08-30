Man fatally shot in downtown Victorville neighborhood, suspect at large

Sheriff’s investigators are seeking a suspect who they say fatally shot a 62-year-old man in a neighborhood alley in downtown Victorville.

Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect who they say fatally shot a 62-year-old man in a residential neighborhood in downtown Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in an alley near B and Third streets.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man, later identified as Victorville resident Dominic Alfonso Yanez, who had been shot and was pronounced dead by first responders.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division responded to the scene and discovered that Yanez was armed with a knife when he had an altercation with another person before he was shot.

Investigators interviewed people at the scene, but no arrests were made. The case will be forwarded to the SBC District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about this case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective Chris Crosswhite, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

