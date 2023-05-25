Man fatally shot in Durham is city’s 3rd homicide in just over a week

Durham police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just over a week after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, a man was shot in the 300 block of Ganyard Farm Way off N.C. 98 in eastern Durham, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the man, but said this shooting does not appear to be random.

This is the third fatal shooting in Durham in the past ten days.

▪ On May 17, Shanell Nicole Alston, 30, of Durham was shot and killed along on Glasson Drive off Mooreene Road around 10:15 p.m.

▪ Less than 24 hours later, 21-year-old Desean Monroe of Durham was shot and killed in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive.

Police have not announced arrests or suspects in either of those cases.

There have been 21 total reported homicides in Durham this year.

Anyone with information in the shooting on Ganyard Farm Way is asked to call Investigator Z. Starritt at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.