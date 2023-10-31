Man fatally shot on Durham’s Guess Road, police say

A man was fatally shot in Durham Monday afternoon, police said.

The fatal shooting happened on the 3800 block of Guess Road about 5:23 p.m., police said in a news release.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect or announced any arrests but say the shooting is an isolated incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call Investigator A. Junker at 919-560-4440 ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.