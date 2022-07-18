Man fatally shot during altercation near 7th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix

Phoenix police said they were still investigating what led to the shooting near Seventh Street and Baseline Road.

A shooting Sunday night left one man dead near Seventh Street and Baseline Road.

Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz said two men were involved in an altercation Sunday night around 10:30 p.m., during which one shot the other. The man who was shot later died from his injuries.

No other identifying information was given by police.

Officers responding to the scene detained the other man, police said. The investigation into what led up to the shooting was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

