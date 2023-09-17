Man fatally shot during apparent altercation in Columbus' Driving Park neighborhood

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday afternoon in the Driving Park neighborhood.

Around 12:09 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of South 22nd Street on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old James Jones in the back of a property suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jones was taken OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died at 1 p.m., police said.

Homicide detectives said in a release issued early Sunday morning that the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation with someone, but released no further information about any possible suspect.

Anyone with information about Jones' death is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

