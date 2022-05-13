Man fatally shot during argument outside Groveland day care

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon after getting into a fight outside a day care, the Groveland Police Department said.

Police said they were called at 4:20 p.m. to the We Are The Future Academy on Groveland Farms Road.

They said two men had gotten into a fight that escalated into a shooting.

Read: Shooting outside Central Florida day care under investigation, police say

One of the men was taken to South Lake Hospital with minor injuries.

The other man, Stephan Jefferson, was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Read: FDA closes investigation into contaminated powdered infant formula produced by Abbott Nutrition

Police said Jefferson was shot once. They did not say if anyone was arrested.

“This was an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the community,” the agency said in a news release.

Read: Seminole County firefighter identified as gunman in Titusville murder-suicide

Officers assisted with student pickup after the shooting.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.