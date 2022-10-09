Man fatally shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte early Sunday, police say

A man was killed in an east Charlotte shooting early Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call for service in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive, CMPD said in a news release. At the scene, officers found a male who was fatally shot, the release said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Police urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

