Man fatally shot during bar fight Sunday in Cleveland, Tennessee
Mar. 7—A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning during an altercation at TBOW's Tavern in Cleveland, Tennessee, according to police.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Cleveland police responded to the 1500 block of Spring Place Road SE on a report of a shooting, a news release states. When officers arrived, witnesses told police that a "white male entered the bar and began causing problems," the release states.
An altercation began between that man, who police identified as Charles Garrett, and a bar employee, Jordan Myers. During the incident, a bar patron identified as Xavier Rouse was shot. Emergency services transported Rouse to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.
Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies found Garrett at the Spring Lake Apartments shortly after he fled the scene.
Garrett was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.