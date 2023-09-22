Man fatally shot during disturbance at south Fort Worth apartments, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in south Fort Worth on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Ivy Glen Lane around 8:30 p.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was already dead when police arrived, according to officials.

Detectives determined that the gunshots were fired by an unknown person during a disturbance among multiple people at the apartment complex. The suspect fled the scene along with other people who were in that area.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.