A 47-year-old man was fatally shot during an encounter with police in North Nashville, officials reported Sunday night.

An officer responded to a call about a man yelling in the street with a gun in the 900 block of Buchanan Street, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported. During the police response, the man was fatally shot. No officers were hurt.

It's not immediately clear when the shooting happened. MNPD tweeted about the fatal shooting around 8:20 p.m.

Nashville's Community Oversight Board said its executive director is also headed to the scene.

A fatal police shooting has occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan St. A North Precinct officer responded to a call concerning a man yelling in the street with a gun. During the police response, the man was shot. No officers hurt. pic.twitter.com/6bEeq3g3HM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man fatally shot during encounter with Nashville police