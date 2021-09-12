Man fatally shot during party near Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday during an outdoor party under the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens, police said.

Gerard Pounder was shot once in the chest during the bash by the boardwalk near Beach 34 St. about 1 a.m., cops said.

Other revelers quickly fled the scene and there are no arrests.

EMS rushed the victim to Saint John’s Hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

Pounder lived in the Hammel Houses about two miles from the scene, police said.