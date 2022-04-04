Man fatally shot during reported St. Paul break-in ID’d as 33-year-old
Police identified on Monday a man fatally shot in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway area as a 33-year-old.
Kaleef L. Barnes, of St. Paul, died in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call about 1:40 a.m.
A 56-year-old man told police that Barnes, who was his daughter’s boyfriend, kicked in the front door of their apartment and threatened her, a police spokesperson said Friday. The man reported he had shot Barnes.
Police took the 56-year-old to headquarters for questioning Friday and released him pending further investigation.
