Man fatally shot during road rage incident in Tacoma identified by medical examiner

A 56-year-old man shot and killed Monday during what police described as a road rage incident in South Tacoma was identified Wednesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Victor Scott, of Graham, was shot near the 5400 block of South Washington Street and died of a gunshot wound to the back, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled Scott’s death a homicide.

The victim was in the backseat of a vehicle occupied by two others at about 3:15 p.m. near South 54th and South Washington Streets in South Tacoma when shots were fired from another vehicle and Scott was struck.

Both vehicles left the scene of the shooting, and police have not been able to locate the shooter. The woman driving the car Scott was in took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police have not said what happened in the road rage incident that led to the shooting. The woman driving the car that was shot at and another man in the vehicle were not injured.

No one has been arrested. Police are continuing to investigate. The man’s death was the fourth homicide in the city this year.