Man fatally shot during standoff with Muncie police

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was fatally shot early Thursday during a standoff with Muncie police.

According to Indiana State Police — who are investigating the shooting — city officers were sent to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of East Andover Drive about 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a 45-year-old man inside the home. "Negotiations" with that individual began. The city police SWAT team was called to the scene.

After officers heard gunshots in the house, the man reportedly approached a window and pointed "what appeared to be a firearm at officers," according to the ISP release.

The man was then shot at least once with a police rifle. Efforts were made to resuscitate him but failed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Gavin Greene, Delaware County's chief deputy coroner.

(This story will be updated.)

