Man fatally shot during struggle with police was former Kansas City, Kansas detective

A man who was shot and killed Monday afternoon during a physical fight and struggle with two Kansas City, Kansas police officers has been identified as Lionel A. Womack, a former police detective.

Police were summoned to the area of North 57th Street and Tauromee Avenue around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call about suspicious person who was standing in the roadway and point towards the sky, police said.

Police received a second call from someone who said the man was trying to stop traffic.

Two responding officers approached Womack, 36, before a physical altercation ensued. During the struggle, Womack allegedly wrestled the gun away from one of the officers, according to police.

Police Chief Karl Oakman said at a press conference on Tuesday that the struggle with the officers and the shooting happened quickly. Womack allegedly pointed the gun at one of the officers,

“Those officers had no choice,” Oakman said. “This whole incident took place in 26 seconds.”

“It is a bad situation there is no way to get around it. It is something that you never wanted to happen,” he said.

Few other details about the shooting were released.

Womack was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition but he was pronounced dead roughly two hours later, police said. The two officers involved who fought with Womack were also taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Oakman said he hoped to share video of the altercation but would have to wait until the investigation of the shooting is completed.

Womack worked for Kansas City, Kansas Police Department from July 2007 to August 2021. Womack was promoted to detective in September 2018. Oakman said Womack was terminated due to numerous policy violations.

Michael Kuckelman, an attorney for Womack’s family said in a statement: “The family of Lionel Womack thanks the members of the Kansas City community for your outpouring of support after their devastating loss yesterday.

“They are asking for privacy and your prayers, as they grieve,” according to the statement.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the shooting investigation, which is a standard practice in lethal use-of-force cases.

Police said one of the officers has been with the police department for 17 years and the other officer has been an officer for two years, police said.