Man fatally shot during traffic stop with Pierce County deputy is identified

A 22-year-old man fatally shot Sunday in Puyallup during a traffic stop initiated by a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been identified.

The Pierce County medical examiner identified him as Moses Portillo, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. Portillo was a rear passenger in a vehicle with two others who were pulled over at about 10 p.m. near 13400 Canyon Road East.

The deputy that pulled them over told South Sound 911 dispatch that a person in the vehicle had a firearm, and one minute later, the deputy advised that shots had been fired, according to PCFIT’s news release.

The Pierce County deputy involved in the traffic stop and shooting was placed on administrative leave, but that deputy has not yet been identified, and the language of the independent investigation team’s news release does not make it clear who fired gunshots.

Life-saving measures were started for Portillo, according to the release, but he died on the scene.

PCFIT was called to investigate, and a member of the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office investigative staff responded to assist in the investigation.