Man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Poughkeepsie

A 29-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after being shot in the torso, according to a statement from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Police said they first became aware of the shooting, which took place in front of 135 Mill St., at 3:56 a.m.

The victim was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital and underwent surgery, but later died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Numerous people were in the area when the victim was shot, police said.

Police encouraged anyone with information to call city police at 845-451-7577.

