Man fatally shot in East Baltimore Saturday, police say

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in East Baltimore, according to police.

Officers were in the city’s Baltimore Highlands neighborhood just before 7 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 3600 block of Leverton Street. There, they found the victim, age 40, shot in the back. A medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the perpetrator in a black mask and hoodie, according to police.

The killing comes just as Baltimore’s homicide total has surpassed 300, making this the seventh straight year of that many homicides or more.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.