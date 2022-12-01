Man fatally shot in East Baltimore on Thursday, police say

A man died of gunshot injuries in East Baltimore’s Orangeville neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

Eastern District patrol officers responded about 7:10 a.m. to the 5000 block of East Monument Street for a shooting report. There, they located the 36-year-old victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics brought him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.