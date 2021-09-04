Man fatally shot in East Baltimore, police say

A man was fatally shot in East Baltimore Saturday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, Baltimore police say.

Officers responded around 11:19 a.m. to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system.

Police found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Biddle St., near the line between the Broadway East and Berea neighborhoods, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police encourage anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The homicide Saturday follows the fatal shooting of a man in Northwest Baltimore Friday afternoon.