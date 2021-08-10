Man fatally shot east of downtown Raleigh. City’s gun violence is surging.

A man was fatally shot Monday night in eastern Raleigh, as reported gun violence in the city continues to rise.

Robert Earl Taylor, 30, was shot several times just before 10:30 p.m. on Boyer Street, near New Bern Avenue and east of downtown, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Taylor was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Donna-maria Harris, a police spokeswoman, declined to comment when asked if police have identified a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

As of Aug. 4, 15 people had been fatally shot in Raleigh and there had been a total of 538 reported crimes involving guns.

That’s a 26% increase in gun crimes so far this year, compared to the same time the last two years.

Last year, 14 people had been fatally shot, with 427 crimes involving guns committed as of Aug. 4. The city had seen just nine shooting homicides and 425 crimes involving guns as of the same date in 2019.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Monday shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. Those who provide anonymous tips that help solve cases can earn cash rewards.