Man charged in deadly shooting in East Ridge Road parking lot

UPDATE (March 31, 2022): Rochester police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting Quinn Mair, 32, earlier this month in a parking lot on East Ridge Road.

Mair and Christen Dowdell, 39, both of Rochester, were shot during an argument in the rear parking lot of Lush Swigs and Creamery, 215 E. Ridge Rd., around 2:45 a.m. on March 19, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Both men had been Lush patrons that night. After leaving the bar, police allege that Dowdell confronted Mair and shot him at least once in the upper body. Moments later, Dowdell was shot by another unknown person, Umbrino said.

Both men were taken to area hospitals by private vehicle – Mair to Rochester General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, and Dowdell to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Dowdell was released from Strong on Tuesday and was taken into custody by police. He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Monroe County Court and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, Umbrino said. Dowdell was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail and is schedule to return to court on April 5.

ORIGINAL STORY (March 20, 2022): A Rochester man shot early Saturday morning died at Rochester General Hospital.

Rochester Police Lt. Michael Perkowski said officers were at the hospital for an unrelated matter when Quinn Mair, 32, was dropped off at the emergency department by a private vehicle around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Mair, who had been shot at least once in the upper body, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead after doctors in the emergency department "attempted lifesaving measures," Perkowski said.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers determined that Mair was shot in the rear parking lot of 215 E. Ridge Rd. An argument between several people occurred just before Mair was shot, he said.

The lot is near the intersection of East Ridge Road and North Clinton Avenue, just north of Route 104.

Rochester police did not release further details about the homicide.

Another shooting victim, a 39-year-old Rochester man, arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital by private vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. Although he arrived around the same time Mair arrived at Rochester General, Perkowski could not say whether the two incidents were related. That man, whose name was not released, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Mair's death marked Rochester 15th homicide of 2022, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

