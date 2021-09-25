Man fatally shot in face during clash on Queens street

A 31-year-old man died after being shot twice in the face on a Queens street, officials said on Saturday.

A second man, 30, was struck in the groin as he tried to flee when bullets started flying outside the Astoria Houses at 11:10 p.m. on Friday, cops said.

The older victim, identified by police as Anthony Edwards, was hanging out with his friend when the gunman opened fire, they said.

The unidentified gunman fled the scene.

When cops arrived, Edwards was sprawled on the sidewalk. EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens, but he couldn’t be saved.

The second victim was found a short distance away. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear why Edwards, who lives in the Astoria Houses, and his companion were targeted.

No arrests have been made.