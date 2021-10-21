Man fatally shot by Falmouth police identified

Oct. 20—A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening during a confrontation with Falmouth police has been identified.

Daniel DiMillo, 51, of Falmouth allegedly ran through traffic waving a knife, Falmouth Police Chief Peter Killbride said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Sgt. Kevin Conger and Officer Peter Theriault responded to the intersection of Middle and Lunt roads at around 5:57 p.m, according to Killbride.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers discharged multiple shots from both of their guns.

DiMillo died at the scene.

Conger suffered a minor injury to his arm during the confrontation, and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Killbride said. He was released on Tuesday evening.

Both Conger and Theriault have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the Falmouth Police Department anytime that an officer discharges their weapon, Killbride said.

The Maine attorney general's office is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure in the state when any officer uses deadly force, according to spokesperson Marc Malon.

The Falmouth Police Department has had multiple interactions with DiMillo since 2015, Killbride said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's shooting was the 11th police shooting seen in Maine so far this year, and the eighth fatal encounter. It's more than double the officer-involved shootings seen in 2020, and more fatalities than seen in 2017, when seven Mainers died in police shootings.

BDN's Leela Stockley contributed to this report.