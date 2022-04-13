Man fatally shot in Family Dollar parking lot on Kansas City’s East Side

Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Kansas City late Tuesday night in the city’s third reported homicide within the span of a day, according to police.

Police were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of 39th and Indiana Avenue in the Oak Park Southeast neighborhood on a reported shooting, Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, said at the scene. There officers found a man inside a car who had been shot.

The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital and pronounced dead roughly 30 minutes later, Drake said.

It remained unclear Tuesday what led up to the shooting. Officers kept the corner of Indiana and 39th blocked off with police tape as detectives looked to interview possible witnesses and crime scene investigators sought other evidence.

Police had no suspect information to immediately provide and there was no known motive for the killing Tuesday night, Drake said.

The killing was the third of unrelated fatal acts of violence that occurred within the span of 12 hours Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, police were called to Northeast Middle School in the South Indian Mound neighborhood on a reported cutting. Inside a school bathroom police found a male student with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and, hours later, police announced that he had died. Another student was detained as a subject of interest.

In the West Blue Valley neighborhood, police were called around 4 p.m. to the intersection of 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue on a reported shooting. A woman was found dead there near the street beside a large apartment complex.

The tally of homicides in Kansas City so far this year stands at 40, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year there were 157 killings, the city’s second-deadliest on record.

Kansas City police are asking anyone with information about the killings to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

