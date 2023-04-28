Man fatally shot by FBI in Minneapolis was suspect in Ramsey County carjacking, search warrant says

A 33-year-old man who the FBI fatally shot Thursday had barricaded himself in a Minneapolis home and later exited with a shotgun pointed at a woman’s head, according to a federal search warrant.

Chue Feng Yang had active warrants, which led a law enforcement team to attempt to arrest him Thursday.

He was a suspect in a Ramsey County case from January, during which a driver led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and a woman allegedly threw a puppy from the fleeing vehicle. Yang and another man then allegedly ran from the stolen vehicle and carjacked two separate people.

The FBI SWAT team was on scene Thursday due to Yang’s criminal history, witness statements that he was always armed and the circumstances of the January carjacking, the search warrant affidavit said.

The FBI said they are reviewing the shooting, which happened about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Dupont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue after a six-hour standoff.

Yang was listed as living in St. Paul in a criminal complaint filed last August.

FBI search warrant

After the shooting, a FBI special agent applied for a search warrant for the Minneapolis home and a federal judge approved it. It said there was probable cause to believe that Yang violated federal law by an assault on a federal officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm and the warrant was to search for evidence.

The agent’s affidavit gives the following information:

On Jan. 30, a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop of a pickup truck, which was later found to be stolen, in Little Canada. The driver kept going. Donovan Alan Goodman, 33, was charged with being the driver.

Goodman is accused of speeding in the wrong lanes of traffic and evading stop sticks. During the pursuit, a person in the truck — identified in a criminal complaint as Raylean Chastity Gurneau, 26 — threw a puppy out the window “in an attempt to stop or slow pursuing officers,” the affidavit said.

After law enforcement stopped the truck, two people ran and they were identified as Goodman and Yang. Goodman approached someone in another vehicle and carjacked them at gunpoint, according to a complaint against him.

Yang was seen on squad dash camera fleeing while holding a handgun. He went to another vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver through the window and then pulled the man out of the vehicle. He got in the man’s vehicle and sped off.

Goodman was charged by the Ramsey County attorney’s office in the January case and he was federally charged in March with an unrelated carjacking.

Gurneau was charged with animal cruelty, torture and abandonment in the puppy case. The dog, which deputies found and was named Taho, was euthanized earlier this month because he couldn’t overcome the “severe trauma and abuse” and there’d been a series of biting incidents, according to a pet rescue organization that tried to provide him with behavioral rehabilitation.

The Ramsey County sheriff’s office continued to investigate the January carjacking and had not presented a case for charging consideration against Yang to the county attorney’s office.

Arrest warrants

Yang had warrants for his arrest from Ramsey and Hennepin counties.

One was an animal cruelty case from November 2021. A dog was found in Bloomington — she’d been shot 10 to 12 times with a BB gun, including to her eye, which had to be surgically removed.

Surveillance video from the area where the dog was found showed Yang and Gurneau arrived with the dog in a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. Yang didn’t show up to court in August and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the Hennepin County attorney’s office.

Another warrant had been out for Yang’s arrest since August when he was charged with motor vehicle theft. He was accused of climbing the fence at a business in Vandais Heights, breaking the ignition of a motorcycle and driving it away.

A warrant for an alleged probation violation was issued in August in a different auto theft case. Police pulled Yang over in June 2021 when he was driving a motorcycle in St. Paul that had been reported stolen. Gurneau was his passenger.

He live-streamed himself in residence

FBI agents, Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies and Minneapolis officers went to the Minneapolis residence Thursday where Yang was known to stay to arrest him on his outstanding warrants.

Other people came out of the residence and a RV on the property, but Yang and Gurneau did not.

“Agents could see that he was armed with a sawed-off shotgun,” the FBI search warrant affidavit said. “… He said he would shoot agents if they entered his home. At one point Yang said he hoped FBI agents brought ‘body bags.’ Yang also said he had bombs in the residence, and that he would detonate them if agents entered.”

Yang began live-streaming on social media and agents could see him with the shotgun and Gurneau with a handgun.

FBI hostage negotiators tried to convince Yang to surrender. Hours later, at about 12:15 p.m. Yang and Gurneau emerged — they were tied together at their torsos and Yang was pointing the shotgun at Gureneau’s head, the affidavit said.

“FBI agents determined that Yang posed an immediate threat to (Gurneau’s) life, and that lethal force was necessary to protect and preserve (her) life,” the affidavit continued.

The affidavit didn’t say how many agents shot Yang. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gurneau, who wasn’t armed when she left the residence, was treated for an apparent fentanyl overdose, the affidavit said.

