Man fatally shot at Fife motel identified by Pierce County medical examiner

A 37-year-old man who was shot to death inside a Fife motel last month was identified Friday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Terrance Flowers died Jan. 28 of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s city of residence was unknown. The office ruled his death a homicide.

Fife Police Department officers were called to a motel in the 3100 block of Pacific Highway early that morning after a man called 911 and said he had been shot inside a room. Police responded at about 12:40 a.m., and when they arrived, they found Flowers with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Fire crews provided medical aid to Flowers, but he died at the scene.

Fife police have not made an arrest in Flowers’ death. A representative from Fife police was not immediately available to comment Saturday on the status of the investigation.

When police were beginning their investigation, Assistant Chief Dave Woods said officers had little to work with, but that they were reviewing surveillance footage and canvassing the area to find more information.