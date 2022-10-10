Man fatally shot in fifth homicide on Paterson’s Van Houten Street since 2020

PATERSON — A man was killed late Monday afternoon on Van Houten Street in the city's fourth shooting in the past five days and sixth in October, law enforcement sources said Monday.

Authorities have released few details of the crime, which happened at about 4:15 p.m. between Auburn and Straight streets in Paterson’s 4th Ward.

The killing represents the third homicide on a three-block stretch of Van Houten Street so far this year, and fifth since 2020 – all involving shootings. That section of Van Houten includes a city elementary school and the rear parking lot for Paterson’s main library branch.

Thursday’s incident raises Paterson homicide toll for this year to 20 and the total number of shootings in 2022 to 81. Those numbers represent a reduction in city violence compared to 2021, when there were 24 homicides and 98 shootings at this point of the year, according to data compiled by Paterson Press from press releases issued by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

'It's a willingness issue':This is why some Paterson homeless won't seek shelter

Investigators have not determined if Monday’ killing is connected to any of the previous shootings this month, one of which was a homicide two blocks to the east on Van Houten on Oct. 2. The other homicide on Van Houten this year happened on Feb. 5.

Joe Malinconico is the editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Man fatally shot on Van Houten Street