Man fatally shot after fight in Reseda alleyway, LAPD says

A man was fatally shot in a Reseda alleyway after fighting his suspected killer.

The man, 35, and the shooter had a physical altercation in the alley behind the 19500 block of Vanowen Street at about 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooter opened fire at least once, striking the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The victim was not homeless, and the incident was not gang-related, police said.

Alexis Lewis and Sam Bader contributed to this report.

