Man fatally shot after firing at law enforcement officers in Weatherford, officials say

A Weatherford man was fatally shot Thursday night after firing on Parker County law enforcement officers who were serving him a warrant, officials said.

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies and a Weatherford police K9 officer attempted to serve a warrant around 7:30 p.m. on Hancock Drive, officials said in a press release. The subject of the warrant fired at the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect was killed.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the suspect. It’s not clear if he was shot by deputies or the police officer.

K9 Jack with the Weatherford K9 unit was wounded and taken to a veterinary hospital, officials said. A bullet went through his ear and paw, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported. He is expected to recover.

The Texas Rangers will take the lead in investigating the shooting, according to officials.

