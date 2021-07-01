Man fatally shot following dispute in north Minneapolis

Alex Chhith, Star Tribune
A man was fatally shot following a dispute at an outdoor gathering in north Minneapolis.

Police were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. at N. Knox and Plymouth avenues, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. There appeared to be a "relatively large" gathering and gunfire erupted in the area following a dispute.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was in grave condition. Officers provided emergency aid and paramedics later declared the man dead at the scene.

No one else appeared to have been shot, according to Elder.

It's the city's 44th homicide, according to Star Tribune records.

