Man fatally shot following standoff in East Bremerton was wanted in Pierce County murder

The man who was fatally shot following a standoff with law enforcement at a home in East Bremerton on Friday was a suspect in the murder of a man in Pierce County in August, The News Tribune in Tacoma reported.

On Tuesday, the Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died at the residence on Forest Drive, the homicide suspect, as 49-year-old Shaun Luzama and said he died of multiple gunshot wounds. A woman who was shot at the scene and later died was identified as 47-year-old Denise Pangelinan. She suffered a single gunshot wound. Both had Bremerton addresses, the Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The connection between Luzama and Pangelinan is unclear.

Law enforcement arrived at the residence in East Bremerton early Friday morning to serve a search warrant, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office reported last week, and law enforcement from several agencies converged on the area. Several shots were believed to have been fired from the residence, according to law enforcement.

Investigators have confirmed that a law enforcement shooting took place Friday, but the circumstances of that shooting remained unclear as of Tuesday.

The Kitsap County Incident Response Team and the Pierce County Force Investigation Team are investigating the law enforcement shooting. Bremerton police Lt. Ryan Heffernan said he expected that more information would be released Tuesday night or Wednesday afternoon.

Following a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Parkland in August, prosecutors in Pierce County charged Luzama with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in September, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, The News Tribune reported, identifying the shooting victim in that matter as Michael Lefeau.

