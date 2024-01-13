Man fatally shot, found lying in the street in Avondale, police say

Cincinnati police responded to a fatal shooting in Avondale on Friday.

Officers responded to Hale Avenue and Reading Road at around 10 p.m. Police found a man lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have no suspect information and no witnesses.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit was investigating the shooting.

