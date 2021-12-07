Man fatally shot Friday afternoon on far east side of Indianapolis

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers responded to the 7900 block of Palawan Drive around 4:09 p.m. for a person shot. They located a man in an apartment with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," a police spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital. About 5:30 p.m., the police spokesperson said the victim had died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office later identified the man as 31-year-old Justin Boone.

Homicide detectives have started an investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Gary Tom at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. He can be emailed at Eric.Amos@indy.gov.

