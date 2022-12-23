Man fatally shot Friday in East Baltimore, police say

Police say a man was fatally shot in East Baltimore Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers went to the 1600 block of East Eager Street in the neighborhood of Gay Street at 11:52 a.m. for a reported shooting. Once there, officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the head, the release said, and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Baltimore Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.