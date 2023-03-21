A shooting just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called out to 12th Avenue, between Union Road and Anderson Street, at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in relation to a reported shooting.

Police on the scene of a homicide outside Remedies Restaurant Bar & Lounge on Union Road Tuesday afternoon, March 21, 2023.

When police arrived, the found a man had been shot.

Police say 12th Avenue is now closed and ask that people avoid that area.

Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

Sign outside Remedies Restaurant Bar & Lounge on Union Road.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man fatally shot in Gastonia