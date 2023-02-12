Man fatally shot in Harlem building

A man was shot to death inside a building in Harlem Saturday night, police said.

The victim was shot in the neck and torso in a building on W. 125th St. near Fifth Ave. about 10:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Medics took him to Harlem Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. The victim had no ID on him and cops were working to determine his identity.

Police have made no arrests.

The slaying came on the heels of a rash of shootings citywide during a frightening 15-hour span that saw 14 people wounded — two fatally.

Five people were blasted in the Bronx, five in Brooklyn, and four in Queens in eight separate incidents between 2:30 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.